Guide to Download Excise Smart Card free of Cost

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab has digitized its services to make them more convenient and user-friendly for the public, while anyone can download the Excise Smart Card.

These services include vehicle registration, as well as the issuance of official and physical registration cards.

In addition to these traditional services, the department has introduced a digital option that allows vehicle owners to download a virtual registration card.

This service is accessible through the Excise Department’s official website, offering a convenient, paperless alternative for citizens.

Vehicle registration helps maintain transparency in vehicle ownership across the province.

Official registration cards to vehicle owners, which must be carried while driving, as they may be requested by traffic or security authorities to verify the vehicle’s status.

Step-by-Step Guide:

How to Download Your Excise Smart Card

Visit the Website: Go to the official Excise Department website

Navigate to Services: Locate and enter the “Services” section.

Select E-Registration: Click the “E-registration Card” button in the menu bar.

Enter Details:

You will be redirected to https://vrcentpunjab.com/card. Enter your vehicle registration number and chassis number.

Search & Download: Click the search button. Once your details are verified, your e-registration card will be available for download.