Guidelines issued for safe conduct of Muharram processions, majalis

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has notified that the guidelines for the safe conduct of Muharram processions and majalis amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh government has directed the adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharram processions and majalis, making it mandatory to wear face mask by each participant and availability of sanitisers.

According to the notification, Those Zakirs will be allowed to conduct majalis who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It has been directed to minimise the participation strength besides disallowing children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Renowned Zakireen will incentivise individuals to stay home during live broadcasting on state television and other media channels.

Moreover, it has been directed for the establishment of special vaccination camps with effect from first Muharram for on spot vaccination of individuals attending processions and majalis.

In specific guidelines for majalis, the home department issued directives to set the venue of majalis which is open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements.

The special distancing of maintaining 6 feet is mandatory while imam bargahs administration will ensure markings similar to those practised for mosques. Moreover, thermal screening of each participant will be conducted at the entrance.

Health desks should be established to help segregate symptomatic individuals, those with signs of cough, flu and fever will not be allowed to enter the venue.

The home department directed to strictly regulate the entry and exit to avoid overcrowding at the time of arrival and departure, whereas, the organisation of majalis where SOPs could not be implemented should be discouraged.