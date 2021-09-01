Ahsan Qayyum speaks on setting Guinness world record for smallest vaccum

Guinness world record holder for making the smallest vacuum cleaner Ahsan Qayyum came on ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera where he talked about his milestone.

The Lahore-born said that he has been working in the art of miniatures since 2015. The vacuum project was part of his creations.

He created the machine by crafting the insides of a pencil, before inserting a suction machine to suck in dust and other particles.

Qayyum said that the machine is ready for use, saying it’s an ideal electronic device.

Guinness, on its website, says that the record holder specialises in the field of making miniatures. The record was set back in 2020.

Guinness world record-holder uses pencil leads for making artworks.

Ahsan Qayyum has held the record for the most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite).