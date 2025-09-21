Guinness world records for heaviest peach

A Virginia orchard has officially claimed the Guinness World Records title for the heaviest peach, after harvesting a fruit weighing an astonishing 1.83 pounds.

The Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet announced that peach pickers harvested the massive fruit earlier this month. The previous world record stood at 1.8 pounds.

“We weren’t intentionally trying to grow the biggest peach out there, just so happened that the weather that we had this year turned out good, got growing a ginormous peach,” grower Henry Chiles told WVIR-TV.

The peach, a variety known as PF-27A , was submitted to Guinness World Records, which has now confirmed it as the world’s heaviest peach.

In a statement on social media, the orchard said: “It’s now official: we hold the record for growing the world’s heaviest peach. Congratulations to Henry Chiles for growing such a massive fruit, and our thanks to Guinness World Records for their verification.”

The record-breaking peach has brought excitement to the orchard and local community, showcasing the impressive results of favourable growing conditions and careful cultivation.

On the other hand, Austrian stuntman Josef Tödtling has set a new Guinness World Record after pulling a car 100 meters while engulfed in flames.

The daring feat, which took place in Vienna on June 24, saw Tödtling drag the vehicle a distance of 328 feet in 56.42 seconds, making him the first person to hold the title for the fastest car pull in a full body burn.

Footage of the attempt shows Tödtling ablaze as a member of his support team ran alongside him with a fire extinguisher, prepared to intervene if necessary. By the end of the stunt, three extinguishers were used to douse the flames covering his body.

This is not Tödtling’s first fire-fueled achievement.

He already holds multiple Guinness records involving full body burns, including the longest duration without oxygen (5 minutes 41 seconds), the farthest distance pulled by a vehicle (1,909 feet 5 inches), the fastest 200-meter cycle during a full body burn (49.55 seconds), and the farthest distance traveled on a zip wire while aflame (201.60 feet).