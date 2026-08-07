Gujarat’s ‘wave well’ goes viral as rippling water puzzles locals

Dubai: A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district has become an unexpected attraction after videos showing its water moving in unusual, wave-like patterns went viral on social media.

The phenomenon was recorded in Virparda village, where the water appears to ripple continuously despite no obvious disturbance on the surface. Locals say the movement can sometimes become strong enough for water to spill over the edge of the well.

The unusual sight has attracted curious visitors from nearby villages, while motorists travelling along a nearby highway have also reportedly stopped to watch the phenomenon.

Videos shared online have prompted a range of theories about what could be causing the movement. Some social media users suggested that strong winds may be responsible, while others speculated about underground water movement, pressure differences or vibrations caused by nearby traffic.

As interest in the well grew, Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare directed officials to investigate the phenomenon.

Geologists have carried out a preliminary inspection of the site, while experts from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute have also been asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Khare said the initial assessment indicated that the unusual movement was likely caused by trapped air beneath the water.

According to the preliminary explanation, movement of trapped air below the surface could be causing the water to shift and produce the wave-like patterns seen in the viral videos.

However, officials are awaiting the detailed findings from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute before confirming the exact cause.

The mysterious movement has meanwhile turned the otherwise ordinary village well into a social media attraction, with videos of the rippling water continuing to draw attention online.