Gujranwala: Alleged motobike theif dies after mob torture

Gujranwala: In a heartwrenching incident, a man named Muhammad Ashraf died in police custody after a violent mob tortured him for allegedly stealing a motorbike, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Ashraf was caught by some people stealing a bike on the premises of Police Station Aroop Gujranwala.

The video of the incident shows a violent mob brutally torturing Ashraf before handing him over to the police. The police, in spite of taking him to the hospital for medical aid, took him to the police station where he succumbed to his wounds.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Hammad Abid has taken notice of the incident and ordered a report of the gruesome murder from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines Gujranwala.

According to the police, a total of 14 people including three nominated accused have been arrested until now. Moreover, ASI Waheedullah and three other policemen have been charged with criminal negligence.

The murdered Muhammad Ashraf had no prior criminal record, said the police. Ashraf’s family claims that he was innocent and they want justice for his brutal murder.

