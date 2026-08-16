Gujranwala: Hospital officials suspended after medicine theft

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Teaching Hospital’s APWMO and other officials have been suspended after a large consignment of government medicines reportedly recovered from a private warehouse.

Gujranwala hospital’s APWMO Dr. Shazia Afzal, pharmacist Nighat Saeed, storekeeper Mohammed Asghar and ward cleaner Dawood Noor have been suspended. The suspended officials and employees have been directed to report to the Health Department Punjab.

A fact-finding committee has been constituted to inquire into the alleged theft of government medicines and their shifting to a private warehouse.

The director monitoring will be the convenor of the inquiry committee, while the additional secretary and deputy secretary will be technical members of the probe.

A representative of the Gujranwala district administration will also be a member of the fact-finding committee.