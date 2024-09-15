Gujranwala incident: Schoolgirls await justice amid police collusion

GUJRANWALA: A shocking incident has emerged from Gujranwala, where the police officials are allegedly shielding the perpetrators responsible for the horrific abuse of five schoolgirls, leaving the victims deprived of justice.

The girls, aged between 12 and 14, initially remained silent out of fear. However, one girl managed to inform her family, who then reported the incident to the police. In a segment on ARY News’ program “Sar-e-Aam,” the mothers of the affected girls shared their ordeal, expressing their anguish over the lack of police support.

Despite the registration of cases at the relevant police station, justice remains elusive for the victims. One mother revealed that one of the perpetrator’s wife was aware of the abuse but chose to blame the girls instead of confronting her husband.

The mother explained that the school was located in a house, with the female teacher residing on the upper floor. The perpetrator would message his wife to send specific girls downstairs under the pretext of ironing clothes.

The accused, Imran, is married to a teacher at a government school, where he ran the canteen. Police recovered explicit photos and videos of the girls from his mobile phone, and he has confessed to his crimes.

The incident occurred on September 5, 2024, at the Government Non-Formal Education School, which was set up in the teacher’s home. The canteen operated in a room within the school premises, managed by Imran.

Police have arrested Imran and registered five separate cases against him. While there is no evidence yet implicating his wife, the investigation continues. Imran has reportedly been abusing girls for several years.