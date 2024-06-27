Two of family shot dead in Gujranwala firing

GUJRANWALA: In an unfortunate incident, two members of a family were shot dead, three injured in a firing incident in Rahuli area of Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in Jamilpurah area of Gujranwala when the deceased were asleep on the roof of their house.

The deceased include 35-year-old Wilayat and 35-year-old Musarat Bibi. The injured include 7-year-old Haram, 80-year-old Hanifa Bibi, and 30-year-old Samina Bibi.

The police have arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, a firing incident in Bahmani Wala area of Faisalabad has left three people dead.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Siddique, 22-year-old Zubair, and 23-year-old Ghaffran.

Police say that the firing was allegedly carried out by a man identified as Atif and his accomplices. The bodies have been shifted to the Rural Health Center by the police.

In a separate incident, at least two died including a woman in Jacobabad firing incident.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ghari Khairu police station where a man identified as Lal Bakhsh Buledi opened fire on his niece and one other youth and killed them.

The police officials said that the dead bodies have been moved to the nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.