Karachi: Two killed, five injured in separate firing incidents

KARACHI: In the course of eight hours, as many as two individuals were killed, while five others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, several firing incidents were reported from Karachi, leaving two dead and five others injured.

The rescue officials revealed that the shooting incident in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and Landhi Manzil Pump has reportedly resulted in two fatalities, hinting that the nature of the incident appears to be targeted killings, as no belongings were taken from the victims.

The rescue sources claimed that the other firing incidents which left several others injured across different areas of Karachi occurred during the robbery resistance.

Last month, CCTV footage of the firing incident emerged showing two armed men opening fire leaving one dead, and four injured before fleeing from the scene.

Yesterday a firing incident at a shop was reported near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, in which an individual was killed while four others sustained injuries.

As per the CCTV footage, the four unidentified armed accused arrived at the scene on two bikes, two suspects – wearing caps and helmet – went towards the shop and opened fire.