VIDEO: One dead, four injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A CCTV footage of the firing incident has emerged showing two armed men opening fire leaving one dead, and four injured before fleeing from the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

WATCH THE CCTV VIDEO HERE:

Yesterday a firing incident at a shop was reported near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, in which an individual was killed while four others sustained injuries.

As per the CCTV footage, the four unidentified armed accused arrived at the scene on two bikes, two suspects – wearing cap and helmet – went towards the shop opened fire.