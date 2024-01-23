15.9 C
VIDEO: One dead, four injured in Karachi firing incident

Salman Lodhi
By Salman Lodhi
KARACHI: A CCTV footage of the firing incident has emerged showing two armed men opening fire leaving one dead, and four injured before fleeing from the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

WATCH THE CCTV VIDEO HERE: 

Yesterday a firing incident at a shop was reported near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, in which an individual was killed while four others sustained injuries.

As per the CCTV footage, the four unidentified armed accused arrived at the scene on two bikes, two suspects – wearing cap and helmet – went towards the shop opened fire.

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

