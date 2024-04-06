Gujranwala man guns down mother-in-law over breaking engagement

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking turn of events, a man reportedly shot and killed his mother-in-law following the breaking of his engagement, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident unfolded in Ferozwala, Gujranwala, where the assailant, identified as Farooq, entered his ex-fiancé’s house and opened fire.

The firing claimed the life of his ex-mother-in-law, while her daughter sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital and the accused managed to flee the spot of incident,

Police officials stated that the accused had been engaged to his cousin, Maryam, two years ago. However, Maryam was reportedly scheduled to be engaged to another individual on the second day of Eid after breakup with Farooq.

In a separate incident, a man gunned down his fiancée and her brother and injured as two persons inside their house before committing suicide in the Samanabad neighborhood of Lahore on March 31.

Read more: Man kills fiancée, her brother before ending life in Lahore

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iqbal Town while confirming the incident said that all persons were shot inside the house near Rasool Park in the Samanabad area.

The police said that a man named Nadeem Maseeh got engaged to Nadia a year ago. It added Nadia’s brother Sarfaraz refused to marry her to Nadeem.

Nadeem sneaked into the house of his in-laws and shot at least four people including his fiancée Nadia and another women.

The police said that Nadia and her brother Sarfaraz succumbed to bullet wounds while two people identified as Irfan and Razia are being treated at the hospital. The investigators added that Nadeem also shot himself and committed suicide.