Gujranwala: Pakistani-Canadian woman killed during robbery

GUJRANWALA: A Pakistani-Canadian woman was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid within the limits of Gujranwala’s Ahmed Nagar police station on Thursday.

Police said the woman along her husband was travelling to Hassan Wali village in a car when two armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them near Gulwala area.

When the woman put up resistance to the robbers, they opened fire at her. She was killed on the spot. The suspects managed to flee the crime scene.

Also Read: Suspected killers of Canadian woman held in Karachi

On being informed of the incident, a police team reached the spot and began collecting evidence.

Last year in Dec, a Pakistani-origin US woman, Wajiha Swati, was found dead two months after she went missing. Later, her husband was arrested in the murder case.

Wajiha had gone missing soon after she reached Pakistan on October 16, 2021 the police said. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

Comments