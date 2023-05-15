Gujranwala police arrest man, 50, for ‘repeatedly raping underage girl’

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested a 50-year-old man namely Aurangzeb for ‘repeatedly raping an underage girl’ in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Monday.

An underage girl, 14, was allegedly subjected to rape by a 50-year-old man namely Aurangzeb in the Islamabad neighbourhood of Gujranwala’s Aroop area. Police lodged a rape case against the accused over a complaint from the victim’s maternal aunt.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the 14-year-old girl had been married to a citizen namely Sher Khan four months ago. Sher Khan allegedly brought the girl to Gujranwala from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it added.

It read that Sher Khan’s friend Aurangzeb took custody of the underage girl after threatening him. It added that the 50-year-old man repeatedly subjected the girl to rape for several days.

Following the complaint, police arrested Aurangzeb and shifted the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

Earlier in the month, a girl was ‘raped’ at the Okara railway station by the Pakistan Railways staffer namely Haseeb.

The rape victim girl registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master has been suspended over negligence following the rape case.