Gujranwala restaurant owner opens special Palestine buffet

GUJRANWALA: A restaurant in Gujranwala has launched a special ‘Palestine buffet’ and announced to donate 10 percent of the income to oppressed people of Palestine, ARY News reported.

The buffet has been launched to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The special buffet offers popular Palestinian dishes like shawarma, musakhan, maqluba, mutabal and others.

The citizens who turn up at the restaurant to enjoy Palestinian food, said that the purpose of having a meal there is to help the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The citizens appreciated the restaurant’s management for opening a ‘Palestine buffet’ and termed it a good gesture. “We can play part in helping Palestinian brothers and sisters,” they added.

It is noteworthy that 10 percent of the income will be sent to aid the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel prepared to advance its war on Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis, as diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire accelerated.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that success in the fight against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel launched a major ground attack last week, meant its forces could advance to Rafah on the enclave’s southern border.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering in this area, mainly cold and hungry in makeshift tents and public buildings.