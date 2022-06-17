Gujrat: Six of a family killed as car plunges into canal

GUJRAT: At least six members of the same family were killed on Thursday night when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Gujrat district f Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred near Samli village of Gujrat when the ill-fated car heading from Sarai Alamgir to Khohar fell into the upper Jhelum canal, killing six people of the same family including two children.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of six family members.

The deceased included Shahzaib, Rasheeda, Abida Perveen, Shaheen Bibi, Nadia Jawad and Saif Jawad.

n a similar incident reported this year in March, seven members of a family had died when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

As many as nine members of the same family had been travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

