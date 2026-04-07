Gul Plaza case: Judicial inquiry names institutions behind 'negligence'

KARACHI: The judicial commission report on the Gul Plaza tragedy has highlighted significant negligence by various institutions, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

According to Sindh government sources, the district administration failed to play an active role during the crisis.

The report expressed serious concern over the failure to implement fire safety recommendations from a 2023 report. It further noted that the fire brigade department, despite having the necessary resources, failed to perform effectively.

Earlier in the day , the Judicial Commission inquiring into Gul Plaza shopping mall fire has completed its inquiry and will submit its report to the Sindh government.

Head of the inquiry commission Justice Agha Faisal will submit report of the fire probe to the government today.

Key Findings of the Report:

Equipment Misuse:

Despite arriving at the venue, fire tenders failed to utilize smoke ejectors.

Delayed Response:

Rescue 1122 personnel arrived late to the scene, and the Civil Defence department failed to fulfill its primary responsibilities.

Water Supply Issues:

The Water and Sewerage Corporation did not provide water to the fire brigade in a timely manner. In fact, water supply to the fire brigade was reportedly suspended on the day of the incident.

Communication Gap:

The report exposed a complete lack of an effective communication system between the city’s key institutions.

Safety Lapses:

Although a 2023 fire safety report mandated a review of Gul Plaza’s safety measures, no such inspection was conducted. Furthermore, the building management had failed to implement adequate fire safety protocols.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

Read More: Gul Plaza Fire: Judicial Commission completes probe

In the shopping mall fire over 73 people lost their lives. The relief workers only found six dead bodies complete and charred remains of other victims of the deadly blaze.

The government notified the constitution of the judicial commission on February 10 to inquire into the fire incident with Justice Agha Faisal as head of the probe.