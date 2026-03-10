Gul Plaza Fire: Arif Hassan testifies before judicial commission

KARACHI: Renowned architect Arif Hassan on Tuesday testified before the judicial commission inquiring into the deadly fire in Gul Plaza shopping mall.

“Illegal constructions were regularized in 2003-05, if the fire safety was given attention in regularization,” Judicial Commission’s head Justice Agha Faisal questioned.

“Everything happens in regularization,” Arif Hassan replied.

“It is up to the architect to keep safety measures in view in the design of the building,” Arif Hassan said.

He said it is not sufficient only to fulfill the SBCA conditions. “It was compulsory to monitor fire safety installations in Gul Plaza,” he said.

Arif Hassan lamented that even smoke detectors not available in major shopping malls. “Presence of alarm system is not sufficient, fire drill is also necessary,” he said.

He said in case of fire exit maps are important, the emergency exits should be conspicuous and open. “Fire extinguishers should present at each floor as per the rules,” Arif Hassan said.

“There must be nozzles in entire premises for water spray,” he said. “Regular maintenance is necessary to keep the safety equipment in working condition”.

He highlighted the need of awareness and training for solution of difficulties. “Children should be provided training in schools. People must aware what to do in case of fire emergency,” he said.

“There must be water stock in premises to extinguish fire,” he said.

He said the fire doesn’t spread in presence of fireproof doors and advised use of fireproof walls in industrial premises.

Arif Hassan said that the fire hydrants have been dysfunctional in city, the water availability issue could be resolved with boring at the site.

“The SBCA says that after completion of a building subsequent monitoring is not allowed in their law, “Justice Agha Faisal said. “In case of a complaint the building authority could act against illegal construction”.

He said in Soldier Bazaar a four-storey building on 35 yards plot collapsed. “Multi-storied buildings constructed over smaller plots in Katchi Abadis,” Justice Faisal said.

“Most government departments surveys used to be fake, we don’t learn a lesson from the Baldia Factory fire incident,” judicial commission’s head said.

On Saturday night, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses of the city’s emergency response system.