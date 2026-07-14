Gul Plaza fire case: Court extends bail of Tanveer Pasta, others

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court Karachi South on Tuesday extended interim bail of Union President Tanveer Pasta and other accused in the Gul Plaza fire case, ARY News reported.

The Gul Plaza Market Committee President Tanveer Pasta, Vice President Ammar Ismail, General Secretary Muhammad Ameen, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ramzan as well as 11-year child Huzaifa and his father Naimatullah have been charge-sheeted as accused.

In today’s hearing the prosecution and police requested the court to give additional time for the probe as DSP Aamir had been appointed the new IO of the case.

The court after hearing arguments from both the sides extended the interim bail of Tanveer Pasta and other accused.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Rana Khaliq said that the Judicial Magistrate had ordered a fresh investigation into the case.

He said that statements of all suspects under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code would be recorded again. Statements from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other relevant institutions would also be obtained as part of the renewed investigation.

Read more: Gul Plaza Fire: Tanveer Pasta, others get protective bail

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

Union representatives claimed the building was reduced to ashes due to the negligence of government departments, rather than any fault on the part of those affected.

Earlier, the petitioners urged that the investigation be conducted jointly by the police and the country’s security agencies to ensure a transparent and impartial inquiry.

According to the petition, the police investigation has treated victims of the incident as suspects. The application was filed by Tanveer Pasta and other petitioners.

Counsel for the petitioners further alleged that the police investigation had even named a child as a suspect. The petition seeks a review of the ongoing investigation and a fair determination of responsibility for the incident.