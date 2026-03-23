Fresh fire at Gul Plaza turns fatal

KARACHI: A man died a day after a fire broke out at the already damaged Gul Plaza building on M.A. Jinnah Road, rescue officials confirmed on Monday.

According to rescue authorities, the victim was found unconscious in the debris following Sunday’s fire and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries today. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained, and the body has been moved to a morgue. Police and relevant authorities have been informed.

Officials said the fire had erupted yesterday in a shop located in an alleyway connected to Gul Plaza, sending thick smoke billowing into the air and raising fears of further structural damage to the weakened building.

In a related development, police detained three drug addicts from the site. SSP City Ali Hassan said the suspects have been shifted to a police station for questioning. One of them was caught inside the building allegedly stealing copper wires, while two others were arrested outside the premises. All three are under investigation.

Read More: Fresh Fire Erupts at Gul Plaza Two Months After Deadly Blaze

Following the fire, a large crowd gathered outside the plaza as Rescue 1122 carried out firefighting operations.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) had declared an emergency at the NIPA and Safoora hydrants after a request from rescue teams, while tankers at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant were kept on standby to ensure continuous water supply during the operation.

Earlier, On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside.

The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, exposing serious weaknesses in the emergency response system. The building was declared structurally unsafe at the time, as rescue teams — supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities — carried out search operations for missing persons.

Families coordinated with authorities at help desks and DNA collection centres, while engineers conducted damage assessments.