Gul Plaza fire: Entertainment, sports figures voice their grief on tragedy

The Gul Plaza tragedy has sparked a wave of grief and anger across Pakistan. Many influential persons from the entertainment and sports industries have called for accountability regarding the city’s safety protocols.

Actor Nauman Ijaz described the incident as a national tragedy, offering prayers for the victims and the shopkeepers who lost their livelihoods. Actress Sajal Aly expressed her heartbreak over the loss of life, stating that her prayers remain with the affected families.

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf criticised the city’s infrastructure and emergency response capabilities. In a public statement, Rauf attributed the high casualty count to “inadequate fire safety” and “delayed rescue” operations, stating that the system had failed its citizens.

Actor Ali Abbas remarked that the tragedy highlighted the deteriorating state of the city’s safety standards and urged residents to be more discerning in choosing their political representatives. Actress Amna Zahid Ahmed echoed these concerns, lamenting the “unimaginable neglect” faced by the metropolis.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to begin once the cooling process is complete and the building is declared safe for entry by structural engineers.

On Saturday night, the blaze erupted and continued for 33 hours before being brought under control by fire department officials on Monday morning.

The fire engulfed the multi-story structure, reducing a significant portion of the building to rubble. Medical officials confirmed that several others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals. Authorities expressed concerns that the death toll may rise as rescue teams begin the process of clearing debris to search for those reported missing.

Initial estimates suggested the incident has caused financial losses amounting to billions of rupees, destroying hundreds of shops and warehouses within the trade centre.