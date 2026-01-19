Gul Plaza Fire: Hania Aamir, Minal Khan slam negligence after deadly tragedy

Hania Aamir and Minal Khan have strongly condemned the deadly fire that engulfed Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping centre.

The two actresses took to their Instagram accounts individually to call out authorities over alleged negligence and the lack of accountability surrounding the tragedy.

“Karachi is a strange orphan – loved in words, abandoned in action. It has too many guardians and none that truly care. A mayor, ministers, boards, administrators – everyone in charge, yet no one responsible. This is the provincial capital, the economic spine of the country, and still it is treated like a burden neither the province nor the center wants to claim. When tragedy strikes, fingers are pointed, statements are issued, and then silence returns.” Minal Khan wrote.

She continued, “Gul Plaza was never just a building. It lives inside every Karachite’s home. The toys we played with as children, the plates we still eat from, the everyday things that quietly shaped our lives so many of them came from there. Watching it burn feels like watching a piece of our own childhood, our own memories, turn to ash.”

“This wasn’t just a fire. It was a reminder – painful and unforgiving of what happens when a society becomes numb, when safety becomes optional, when human life becomes a statistic. We mourn the dead, but we must also mourn ourselves, because somewhere the way, we all failed them,” the Hasad actress added.

Meanwhile, Hania Amire penned, “What happened at Gul Plaza is devastating. Lives were lost in a way that should never happen. This wasn’t just an accident, it’s a reminder of how negligence, ignored safety, and silence cost real people their futures.”

“We owe the victims more than condolences, we owe them accountability. May the families find strength in unimaginable loss,” she added.

The fire broke out late on Saturday night, January 17, and raged for nearly 36 hours before being brought under control.

According to officials, at least 14 people lost their lives, including a firefighter, while the building has been declared extremely unstable and at risk of collapse.