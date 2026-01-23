Gul Plaza tragedy: Three DVRs recovered from debris, human remains found nearby

KARACHI: Investigators probing the Gul Plaza tragedy have recovered three digital video recorders (DVRs) from the rubble, raising hopes of uncovering crucial evidence related to the incident, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the DVRs along with their chargers were found by the Urban Search and Rescue team in a room near a mosque adjacent to Gul Plaza. The recovered devices have been handed over by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to the Deputy Commissioner of District South for further examination.

Authorities believe the DVRs could provide key clues to determine the causes and sequence of events that led to the Gul Plaza incident. Technical analysis of the footage is expected to play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

In a separate development, human bones were discovered near the site of the tragedy. Local residents reported that the remains fell from debris being removed by a dumper during clearance operations.

The bones have been shifted to a hospital for forensic examination, while police say investigations are underway to determine their identity and connection to the Gul Plaza incident.

Rescue and recovery operations continue as officials work to piece together what happened at the site.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17, has left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze has now been brought under control, the building remains structurally unstable.

Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure.

Authorities have set up help desks and DNA collection centres to assist in victim identification, and families of the missing are coordinating with officials. The situation remains fluid, with new developments expected throughout the day.