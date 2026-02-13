Gul Plaza fire: Judicial commission issues notices to multiple authorities

A judicial commission investigating the Gul Plaza fire tragedy has issued notices to several departments, ARY News reported.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

Notices have also been issued to the senior director land, chief fire officer, deputy commissioner South, SSP City and Tanveer Pasta, President of Gul Plaza.

Additionally, notices have been sent to the Medico-Legal Officer of Civil Hospital, DIG Traffic, and the CEO of the Water Corporation. The commission has also summoned the DG SBCA, DG Rescue, and the CEO of K-Electric.

The judicial commission has directed all concerned officials to appear before it on 18 February. The inquiry into the Gul Plaza incident is being conducted under the chairmanship of Justice Agha Faisal.

On Tuesday, Sindh government notified constitution of an inquiry commission for probe into the deadly Gul Plaza fire in Karachi.

Justice Agha Faisal had been appointed as the head of the inquiry commission tasked with probing into the incident, the provincial home minister said.

Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that the inquiry commission will probe into the construction approval of Gul Plaza and legal status of the lease.

“The commission will also thoroughly inspect about the building plan’s violations and hindrances in emergency exits in the building,” minister said.

Home minister also called for determining discrepancies in firefighting arrangements and fire safety audit.