Gul Plaza fire probe: CFO cross-examines Civil Defence statement

KARACHI: In a hearing of the judicial commission inquiring into the deadly fire in Gul Plaza shopping mall, chief fire officer (CFO) cross-examined the statement of the Civil Defence’s Technical Adviser.

Civil Defence Adviser Mursaleen Baig said that he received information of Gul Plaza fire with a television report.

Chief Fire Officer said that the firefighting teams have been alleged of failing to use foam to extinguish the fire.

Civil Defence official said that it was Class B fire in Gul Plaza, if they enter in the premises they could realize the nature of the fire. “The blaze was not being put out with the use of water which points out that the water was not working,” civil defence adviser said.

“A timely decision should be taken of using the foam if the fire not being extinguished,” he said. “The foam or chemical being used in firefighting to prevent oxygen to the combustible material,” Mursaleen Baig said.

Chief Fire Officer said that the civil defence had conducted fire audit of Gul Plaza and declared the fire safety arrangement as insufficient.

“Why the civil defence failed to submit challan,” fire officer questioned.

“They submitted challan or not it is none of your business, you only cross examine the statement of the technical instructor,” Justice Agha Faisal said.

The judicial commission adjourned further proceedings until March 18.

On Saturday night, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses of the Karachi’s emergency response system.