KARACHI: The City Court in Karachi on Friday set September 5 as the deadline for the submission of the challan in the Gul Plaza tragedy case, directing the investigating officer (IO) to comply, ARY News reported.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge conducted the hearing today. The police presented several accused individuals in court, including Tanveer Pasta, President of the Gul Plaza Market Association.

Once again, the IO failed to submit the challan, requesting more time from the court.

IO Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aamir informed the court that the investigation has been completed, but the challan will be submitted following approval from senior officers.

Granting the request, the court extended the deadline for challan submission to September 5 and adjourned the hearing accordingly.

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More than 73 people were burnt to death alive in the horrific Gul Plaza fire.