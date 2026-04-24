KARACHI: The Sindh Government has approved a multi-billion-rupee compensation package for victims of the Gul Plaza tragedy in Karachi.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s (CM) house in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said a total relief package of Rs.7 billion had been approved for Gul Plaza tragedy affectees, with Rs.5.657 billion already secured. He added that compensation cheques worth Rs.511.7 million had been distributed to 200 verified victims.

The chief minister described the Gul Plaza tragedy as a painful incident that caused immense human and financial losses to many families and the business community. He said the government remained committed to both rehabilitation and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Murad Ali Shah has said that in the first Phase, families of 72 people who died in the incident were each allocated Rs. 10 million, and payments have already been completed in 64 cases, while four are under verification and four are pending due to issues relating to legal heirs.

In the second phase, 849 affected shopkeepers were provided Rs.500,000 each as immediate relief during Ramadan to help them begin rebuilding their livelihoods.

According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) estimates, Gul Plaza housed 1,209 shops, and compensation is being processed based on inventory losses. Officials said further payments would be released after verification by the KCCI.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the chief minister said no compensation could fully offset the losses suffered, but the government stood firmly with the affectees.

“No financial assistance can compensate for the pain and losses suffered, but we are committed to your rehabilitation and support,” he said.

Chief Minister Murad Shah also spoke on the Judicial Commission report on the Gul Plaza tragedy, announcing that a committee had been constituted to implement its recommendations and present its proposals before the next Sindh cabinet meeting.

He said accountability would be ensured in line with the report. “Whoever has been identified as responsible in the report will face action,” he said, adding that more than 90 per cent of the findings reflected concerns his government had pointed out from the outset.

Murad Ali Shah said efforts were also underway to improve emergency response systems, including collaboration with Chinese experts on firefighting infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sindh also outlined ongoing infrastructure projects across Karachi, including roads, flyovers and the rehabilitation of historic markets such as Empress Market and Lea Market, Machhi Miani Market, Nursery Market and Soldier Bazaar Market, with some projects nearing completion.

He announced that Shahrah-e-Bhutto would be inaugurated in the first ten days of May by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while the Murghi Khana Bridge and the road linking Masjid Ayesha to Shahrah-e-Bhutto would also be completed soon.

Murad Ali Shah said the government planned to rebuild the Gul Plaza site, promising a new building with the same number of shops within two years.