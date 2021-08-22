India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar  

KABUL: Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has asked India to refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris’ struggle in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The remarks were reported by Radio Pakistan after its reporter interviewed the Afghan leader who is now in talks with the Taliban to form an inclusive government.

Speaking during the interview, he said India should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan.

“Some foes of peace do not want a stable and a strong central government in Afghanistan,” he said adding that some hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy instigating Afghan people to revolt.

The Hezb-e-Islami chief expressed the belief that formal talks amongst the Afghan groups to form a negotiated government will start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in the next few days.

He hoped that soon there would be a government in Kabul, which will be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

“All stakeholders realize that Afghan political leaders and the Taliban should formally sit on the dialogue table to form the new government in Afghanistan,” Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said adding that informal interactions are taking place in this regard and soon these contacts will convert into formal talks.

The Afghan leader also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s longstanding stance regarding peace in Afghanistan.