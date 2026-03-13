Gulf Air offers flexible travel options

Gulf Air has announced flexible travel arrangements for passengers affected by recent flight disruptions, allowing travellers to change bookings or request refunds without additional charges.

Gulf Air said passengers holding tickets with original travel dates up to 31 March 2026 can rebook their flights free of charge on Gulf Air-operated services for travel until 15 June 2026.

Passengers booked on flights up to March 21, 2026 may also request a full refund without fees.

Those who booked directly through airline can make flight changes by calling the airline’s World Wide Contact Centre at +973 1737 3737, or request refunds via the Manage My Booking page or mobile app.

However, passengers who purchased tickets through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents directly for assistance.