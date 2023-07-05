31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Daylight sexual assault caught on camera in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
|

TOP NEWS

Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti

KARACHI: A video came to light from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, where a young boy tried to assault a passerby woman but she resisted and run away, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, A video went viral on the social media platform Twitter in which an unidentified man – wearing a surgical mask to hide his identity – can be seen attempting to assault a passerby girl in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 4 area of Karachi.

READ: Karachi women assaulted in lift by ‘MPA’s son, staff’

In the video, the culprit can be seen attempting to grab the girl as she passes through the street. However, the girl resists and manages to escape from the perpetrator’s grasp.

The police stated that no complaint has been filed against the incident, moreover, with the help of the CCTV footage the law enforcers are trying to gather information about the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.