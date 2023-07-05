Daylight sexual assault caught on camera in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: A video came to light from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, where a young boy tried to assault a passerby woman but she resisted and run away, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A girl was followed and attacked by an unidentified man in broad daylight on a street in Gulistan e Johar block 4, K.D.A scheme 36. The incident occurred, and it has been reported that the bike used by the assailant did not have a number plate.#StaySafe #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ovJJSasLEK — Syed Sibte Hassan Rizvi (@SibteHR) July 5, 2023

According to the details, A video went viral on the social media platform Twitter in which an unidentified man – wearing a surgical mask to hide his identity – can be seen attempting to assault a passerby girl in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 4 area of Karachi.

In the video, the culprit can be seen attempting to grab the girl as she passes through the street. However, the girl resists and manages to escape from the perpetrator’s grasp.

The police stated that no complaint has been filed against the incident, moreover, with the help of the CCTV footage the law enforcers are trying to gather information about the incident.