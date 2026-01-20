Gun Kelly dismisses rumors regarding his relationship with Megan Fox

Musician Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) has publicly dismissed recent media reports regarding the status of his relationship with actress Megan Fox.

In a social media post shared on January 18, the 35-year-old artist characterised “mainstream gossip media” as “corny” in response to intensifying rumours that the couple has ended their romantic partnership. The statement follows weeks of online speculation suggesting the pair have transitioned to a strictly platonic co-parenting arrangement.

The couple, who have remained largely private about their domestic life, welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025. During an interview in June, Baker explained that the child’s name was chosen to reflect an “epic story,” following a five-year journey that included a publicised miscarriage.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their current romantic status, the pair remains central to a large, blended family unit. Baker is the father of a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon. Fox shared three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her former husband, Brian Austin Green.

The co-parenting dynamic appears to be stable across the broader family tree. In a November appearance on the Inside of You podcast, Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and Fox maintain a positive relationship, noting that Fox also shares a strong bond with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess.

Burgess previously commented on the family’s integration, noting in June that the children have embraced the newest addition to the family, Saga, as part of their “beautiful” shared bond.