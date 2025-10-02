Gunfight between tribal, armed men claims five lives in Kalat's Mangocher

Kalat: As many as five people were killed in a gunfight between armed men and tribal in Mangocher area of Kalat, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, two people were also wounded in the firing between two groups.

An investigation over the armed clash is underway, the district administration said.

The district further apprised that four of killed are unidentified armed men while one of deceased is belonged to tribal.

Earlier in the day, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar, successfully thwarting terrorists’ attempt to flee, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, “on 1 October 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces apprehended four Ts trying to flee cowardly by disguising in women attire. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.”

Earlier, at least 18 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed on Wednesday in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by Pakistani security forces across Balochistan, according to security sources.

The first operation took place in the Gaza Band area on the outskirts of Quetta on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the Fitna-al-Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed. Two security personnel sustained injuries during the operation.

In two other operations carried out in the Zhob and Sherani districts, 8 more terrorists were killed.

Security forces also recovered a heavy cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Similarly, five militants were killed, including a suicide bomber, in an attack claimed to be orchestrated by Indian proxy network “Fitna al-Hindustan,” in Quetta, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

The suicide blast was reported near Jinnah Road in Quetta. The assault left two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel injured, while attackers disguised in FC uniforms were also neutralized, the security sources siad and added that terrorists were wearing FC uniforms.