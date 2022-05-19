Gunman attacks Karachi cop in broad daylight

KARACHI: A Karachi cop remained lucky as he survived an assassination attempt in broad daylight in the Bhimpura area on Thursday.

In a video available with ARY News, a gunman wearing a cap can be seen walking towards the cop, who was starting his motorbike in Bhimpura.

The gunman opened fire on the cop and one of the bullets hit his shoulders. The firing incident created panic in the area.

The brave policeman tried to catch the attacker with an injured shoulder, but he could not succeed. The cop has been rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

Read more: Two including ex-cop killed in Karachi firing over ‘personal enmity’

The law and order situation in Karachi seems to be getting out of control in the recent past as the city witnessed three blasts in less than a month.

An explosion in the Kharadar area of Karachi claimed life of a woman and injured 11 others. The blast took place in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Mosque within the limits of the Kharadar police station, after which a fire broke out in a clothing store.

Comments