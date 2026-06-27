Gunmen ambush Quetta trader to death

QUETTA: Unidentified gunmen ambushed a restaurant owner to death in Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Gunmen targeted Muhammad Hashmi Noorzai, a restaurant owner, when he was traveling in car from his home to Quetta City,” police said. “Armen men ambushed the trader near Kuchlak Bypass in Buleli with indiscriminate fire, leaving him dead on the spot and fled from the scene, ” officials said.

Police shifted the dead body to hospital. Investigators collected evidence from the crime scene and launched investigation of the targeted killing.

Muhammad Hashmi Noorzai was among the prominent businessmen of Quetta.

Last month police registered a case against three policemen in city after a young man in a car was killed in police firing after asked to stop.

Officials said the incident occurred in the town area of Quetta when a car did not stop despite signalled from a police mobile. Police then opened fire, and a young man in the car was killed.

Following the incident, DIG Quetta constituted an inquiry committee inquire into the circumstances of the case. After getting the inquiry report, the DIG ordered registration of an FIR against the officers involved in the incident.