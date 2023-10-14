Gunmen kill six labourers in Turbat attack in Balochistan

GWADAR: Gunmen killed six labourers and injred two others in Turbat in an overnight attack in Balochistan province, police said Saturday.

Local officials said that the attack took place in Sattelite area of Turbat city, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the border with Iran.

The accused entered in the under-construction house of a local contractor Naseer and committed the heinous crime leaving six labourers dead and two injured, police officials said.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration official said.

According to local police, the deceased and injured were natives of Punjab.

“Raids were conducted in the area to trace the assailants”.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Khan Domki has condemned the attack and murder of labourers in Turbat and summoned report of the incident from local administration.