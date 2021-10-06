Gunmen kill two persons, injure one in Quetta shooting

QUETTA: At least two persons were killed and another injured in a shooting incident in the Balochistan’s capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Unidentified gunmen opened fire near Badini bus stop in Quetta this morning leaving two people dead”, rescue sources said.

“A pedestrian also injured in firing and transferred to Civil Hospital for medical attendance,” according to rescue officials.

“It seems an incident of old enmity in the preliminary investigation,” police officials said.

“The deceased were going to court for hearing of a case,” police said.

The police further inquiring into the case and searching the culprits of deadly shooting.

Quetta is regional capital city of Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!