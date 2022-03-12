Gunmen rob cash, cell phones from Shershah communication shop

KARACHI: Motorbike riding gunmen deprived a communication shop of one million rupees cash and five mobile phones in a robbery in Shershah here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The robbers while leaving the shop took off the shirt of an employee of the shop.

The criminals committed the crime at Minhaj Gulfam Communications in Shershah Block-D near Shaheen Hotel, when the shop owner Awais Gulfam and an employee were shutting down the shop.

During the robbery, a bandit waiting on the motorbike, told his accomplice to take off the shirt worn by the shop’s employee. The accused changed the shirt while sitting on the motorcycle.

Armed accused also subjected the shop owner to torture and opened fire while successfully fleeing from the crime scene.

“We have extended help in recovery of cell phones of citizens worth 180 million rupees,” the shop owner, who is also an office bearer of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association said. He requested the police to help him in recovery of snatched cash and valuables.

Shershah police station has registered the case of the robbery at the communication shop.

