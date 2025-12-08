Gunna stuns fans with a yeti mascot on 'Wun World Tour'

American rapper and singer Gunna’s Wun World Tour has generated major buzz after the rapper surprised fans with an enormous, yeti-style mascot during a recent performance.

The furry white creature appeared onstage during the Miami stop of the tour, instantly sending clips circulating across social media.

The towering mascot resembling an abominable snowman mirrors a similar character featured in Gunna’s “Bittersweet” music video.

Its appearance marked the latest creative expansion of the visual world tied to The Last Wun, the rapper’s sixth studio album and his final project under YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.

The album, released on August 8, included 25 tracks and opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 80,000 first-week units. It includes singles such as “Him All Along,” “Won’t Stop,” and “WGFT” featuring Burna Boy.

After the launch of the album, Gunna kicked off the Wun World Tour in Boston. The tour continued through Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, Toronto, and his hometown of Atlanta, before concluding on December 19 in Seattle. Per InMusic, the tour will extend internationally in early 2026, with scheduled dates in South Africa and Australia, including stops in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Sydney, and Melbourne.

The viral moment has further fueled fan excitement surrounding the tour, reinforcing Gunna’s reputation for bold visuals and high-concept stage production.