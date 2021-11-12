Guru Nanak birth anniversary: Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend events relating to Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the Sikh pilgrims would attend the birth anniversary events of Baba Guru Nanak between 17 to 26 November in which they would be visiting Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and other religious sites.

The Sikh pilgrims have been issued visas under protocol relating to visits to religious places.

Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi in a message from its Twitter handle said that they had issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Pakistan High Commission in India extends profound felicitations to the Sikh community in India and across the world on the 552nd Birth Anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion,” it said.

The High Commission also wished a spiritually rewarding yatra to the pilgrims visiting Pakistan.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims come to Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Pakistan has a rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy places of the religion in the country.

