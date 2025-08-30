Guru Randhawa Addresses Azul Controversy and Court Summons with Cryptic Posts

August 30, 2025:Popular Indian singer Guru Randhawa has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of his latest single, Azul, on August 6, 2025.

The song, along with its music video, has sparked widespread criticism for its suggestive content and lyrics, with fans and critics accusing Guru Randhawa of inappropriate themes. Additionally, the singer is facing legal trouble over another track, Sirra, which has led to a court summons. Amid the backlash, Guru Randhawa took to social media to share cryptic messages, focusing on his success and personal happiness rather than directly addressing the controversies.

Guru Randhawa’s Cryptic Response to Azul Backlash

On August 29, 2025, Guru Randhawa responded to the ongoing criticism surrounding Azul by posting an Instagram story showcasing the song’s impressive streaming numbers. The analytics screenshot highlighted Azul’s trending status and high viewership, accompanied by a caption that read:

“AZUL IS AZULING. When GOD is with you, you only move forward.”

The message appeared to sidestep the controversy, emphasizing the song’s success instead. A day later, on August 30, 2025, Guru Randhawa shared another Instagram story with a Punjabi caption, hinting at prioritizing his own happiness over others’ opinions:

“Jado mein sab nu khush karn lagga Dukhi ho gya Ajj mein khud khush haan Sab dukhi ho gaye GOD.”

Fans and observers interpreted these posts as Guru Randhawa’s indirect way of addressing the public outrage while staying focused on his achievements.

Why Is Azul Facing Public Outrage?

The Azul music video has drawn significant criticism for its portrayal of a photography teacher, played by Guru Randhawa, who appears captivated by a student, portrayed by actress Anshika Pandey. In the video, the actress, dressed in a school uniform, performs a dance sequence while the teacher films her, focusing on her legs. Critics have slammed the video for glamorizing an unethical and predatory dynamic, despite the actress being an adult. The song’s lyrics, which reportedly compare schoolgirls to types of alcohol, have further fueled accusations of inappropriate content, with many calling out Guru Randhawa for promoting problematic themes.

Sirra Controversy and Court Summons

In addition to the Azul backlash, Guru Randhawa is embroiled in a legal battle over his July 2025 release, Sirra. A complaint filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann in a Ludhiana court alleges that a specific line in the song promotes drug culture and defames the Jatt community. The controversial lyric translates to:

“We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.”

The court has issued a summons for Guru Randhawa to appear, either in person or through a legal representative, on September 2, 2025. The complaint also targets major streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon Music for promoting the song.

Public Reaction and What’s Next

The controversies surrounding Azul and Sirra have sparked heated discussions online, with fans divided over Guru Randhawa’s creative choices. While some continue to support the singer, others have expressed disappointment, urging him to address the criticisms directly. As Guru Randhawa navigates these challenges, his focus on positivity and success in his cryptic posts suggests he’s determined to move forward despite the backlash.

