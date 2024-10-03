Guru Randhawa praises ‘talented’ Saba Qamar 

Indian singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa named A-list star Saba Qamar Zaman as his favourite actor across the border.

During a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Shahkot’, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was asked about his favourite female actor from Pakistan, with whom he would like to share the screen space.

Randhawa said, “Honestly, I really like Saba Qamar.”

“I’ve also worked with her in my song ‘Suit Suit Karda’, with Irrfan sir, in the film ‘Hindi Medium’. Saba Qamar is very talented,” he added.

“And I would like to tell her that because I’ve taken her name today, she must promote my film as well,” quipped the ‘High Rated Gabru’ hitmaker.

It is worth noting here that Randhawa’s chart-topper ‘Tenu Suit Suit Karda’ was part of the four-song album of Qamar’s debut Bollywood movie ‘Hindi Medium’ (2017), co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan.

Meanwhile, the singer’s upcoming Punjabi flick ‘Shahkot’, also featuring Isha Talwar and Seema Kaushal, is scheduled for theatrical release this Friday, October 4. The title is directed by Rajiv Dhingra, who also co-wrote the story with Davinder Virk.