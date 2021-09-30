Gusty winds, taller waves feared in Karachi as storm nears, coasts alerted

KARACHI: As storm Gulab nears the Sindh-Markarn coast on Thursday, feared to transform into Shaheen Cyclone, the gusty winds have taken over the atmosphere with reported sporadic showers in parts of the city, ARY News reproted.

The coastal belts have been warned, by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and provincial disaster management, to evacuate the settlements ahead of the fears of taller and lashing waves as the spinoff effect of the cyclone.

People are advised to keep at a distance from trees, billboards and polls. Vulnerable buildings are also at a risk, Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News.

Arabian Sea Depression at 250 KM distance from Karachi: Met official

Earlier today, a weather official said that the depression in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of 250 kilometres from Karachi and has further intensified.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the weather conditions are conducive to further intensify the depression into a tropical cyclone.

“Current meteorological assessments indicating the trajectory of the cyclone towards Balochistan’s Makran coast,” the weather official said.

Karachi could likely to receive downpour in the night, director PMD said. Intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall could also lash the city tomorrow, the weather official said.

Karachi is expected to receive 100 to 150mm rainfall today and tomorrow, the weather official added.

The remnants of Cyclone Gulab might intensify and turn into Cyclone Shaheen in the Arabian Sea tomorrow (Friday).

