Mother of US TV host Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona

The 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing over the weekend after vanishing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the Pima County sheriff’s department said on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on Saturday night, when she was visited by her children, and was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. She has limited mobility and could not have left her home unaided, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters. He and her family were especially worried because she needs to take daily medication.

“She’s 84, she needs her meds, her family needs her too,” Nanos said, imploring the public to send in tips. “This is not dementia-related, she is as sharp as a tack. The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

Savannah Guthrie did not appear in her usual seat on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday morning, which broadcasts from New York City.

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” the presenter said in a statement read out by her colleagues.