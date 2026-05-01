The sale and use of cigarettes, naswar, and paan—considered highly harmful to human health—have been banned within the premises of Hayatabad Medical Complex.

A formal notification has been issued by the administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex, imposing a ban on the sale and consumption of cigarettes, paan, and naswar within medical facilities due to their severe health risks.

According to the notification, the use of all intoxicating substances, including naswar and paan, has been strictly prohibited within the premises of the hospital. The ban also extends to all such products, including Velo (nicotine pouches).

The notification further states that the sale of tobacco products at hospital canteens and shops is also prohibited. Strict instructions have been issued to canteen management and shopkeepers in this regard.

The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex has warned that any violation will result in the cancellation of canteen contracts and the sealing of shops.

According to the official statement, the Medical Teaching Institution will be made free of health-hazardous substances. Security and facility management teams have been jointly tasked with monitoring, and the hospital director has been instructed to submit regular monitoring reports.