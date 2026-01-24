Guy Hovis: Lawrence Welk Show star dies at 84

Guy Hovis, the longtime staple of The Lawrence Welk Show, best known for his harmonious partnership with former wife Ralna English, has passed away at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed on Friday, January 23, by English herself via her official Facebook page. She shared that Guy Hovis passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 22, following a several-week hospital stay.

“As it has for me, this will come as a shock to many of you,” English wrote in a heartfelt post. “Guy has been in the hospital for several weeks. I spoke briefly with him on Monday and was deeply concerned.” She added that his condition took a sudden turn for the worse: “It hurts me to tell you, but he died peacefully last night. Needless to say, we are all devastated and simply trying to cope with this tragic news.”

A Legacy of Harmony

Though they were married from 1969 to 1984, their professional legacy began when they first appeared together on a 1969 Christmas special. At the time, they were already newlyweds. Their natural on-screen chemistry charmed host Lawrence Welk, who invited them back repeatedly, eventually making them permanent fixtures of the program.

For 12 years, until 1982, “Guy & Ralna” remained a fan favourite, celebrated for their charisma and seamless vocal blends. During their 15-year marriage, the couple adopted a daughter, Julie.