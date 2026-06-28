Gwadar: Services of 14 policemen terminated

GWADAR: Police department has terminated services of 14 policemen including a sub inspector as the SSP Gwadar has issued a notification to this effect.

The policemen who have been relieved from their jobs over negligence, were posted at Santsar police station of Gwadar.

“Armed men in an incident attacked Santsar police station and looted government arms and vehicles”.

The policemen on duty instead of offering resistance to the attackers handed over their official arms to the attackers, sources said.

Inquiries were initiated against the policemen after the police station attack incident, which resulted in termination of their jobs, sources said.