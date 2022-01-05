Gwadar airport closed for all flights

GWADAR: The Gwadar International Airport has been temporarily closed for all kinds of incoming and outgoing flights due to torrential rain and flooding of the airside, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A NOTAM (notice to airmen) was issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in this connection.

According to CAA, the airport will remain closed till January 6 as the apron and taxiway were completely flooded.

The CAA spokesperson said the drainage of rainwater from Gwadar Airport was underway.

Balochistan’s 17 cities received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Met Office said in a report on Wednesday.

Pasni received maximum rainfall in Balochistan during the ongoing wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the data Pasni received 115mm rain fall in 24 hours till 8:00 in the morning, while Gwadar received 64mm, Ormara 60mm, Khuzdar 42mm, Panjgur 29mm, Jiwani 27mm, Turbat 25mm, Lasbela and Pishin 21mm each, Quetta and Kalat 18mm each, Ziarat 09mm, Muslim Bagh 08mm, Barkhan and Kohlu 04mm each, Sibi 03mm and Lorala 02mm.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall. Rainwater entered in houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar.