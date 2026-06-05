GWADAR: A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued announcing a temporary change to the operational hours of Gwadar International airport.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), from today until 20 June, the airport will operate on Mondays and Thursdays between 9:15am and 11:45am.

The authority has directed that all non-scheduled civil and military flights must coordinate with airport authorities at least 24 hours in advance.

The PAA further stated that any flight operations planned outside the designated operating hours will require prior approval from the relevant authorities. Civil aviation officials have instructed airlines and aircraft operators to strictly comply with the NOTAM and the temporary operational arrangements.

The revised schedule will remain in effect until 20 June, after which normal operating hours are expected to resume unless further notice is issued.

It is important to note here that the Gwadar International Airport is a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The airport was constructed with the cooperation of China and the Civil Aviation Authority.

In February 2024, Flight operations at new airport were suspended due to a 16-hour continuous downpour.

Sensing the severity of the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the flight operation at the airport to ensure the safety of the passengers and the aeroplanes.