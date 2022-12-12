Gwadar airport to be inaugurated in March 2023, NA committee told

ISLAMABAD: The secretary Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that the new Gwadar International airport will be inaugurated on March 23, 2023, ARY News reported.

The groundbreaking of the project was done in March 2019.

This he stated while briefing the NA Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, here on Monday in Islamabad. The CAA secretary said the non-developmental budget of the Gwadar airport is Rs190 million.

The estimated cost of the NGIA is $230 million and the China government is providing grants for the project.

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

The source stated that the Chinese side has yet to provide their response for the completion of the project by March next year. Pakistan wants the inauguration of the airport during the tenure of the coalition government in office.

Comments