Gwadar airport’s inauguration date unveiled

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Gwadar International Airport on March 23, ARY News reported.

The sources said that a test flight will be conducted in March this year on the state-of-the-art runway of green field of Gwadar International Airport.

Besides Pakistan and China, the highest personalities of the region will be invited to its inaugural ceremony.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” in Islamabad.

According to a tweet by the ministry, the meeting discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.

The federal minister also instructed CAA to complete all development projects before September 2023 for the airport. He also asked the authority to present a plan of action within three days for execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal chairing a review meeting on “Test flight at new Gwadar International Airport” in Islamabad. Progress on projects including CAA Complex, Land slide Infrastructure, Cargo building, ASF Camp for 1050 Personnel, 132 kV grid station came under discussion. pic.twitter.com/BnobXUjyeG — Ministry of Planning and Development (@PlanComPakistan) March 9, 2023

The airport is being built by China and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

This biggest airport of Pakistan will be opened formally for international flights in September this year.

Comments