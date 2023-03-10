Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Gwadar airport’s inauguration date unveiled

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Gwadar International Airport on March 23, ARY News reported.

The sources said that a test flight will be conducted in March this year on the state-of-the-art runway of green field of Gwadar International Airport.

Besides Pakistan and China, the highest personalities of the region will be invited to its inaugural ceremony.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” in Islamabad.

According to a tweet by the ministry, the meeting discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.

Image

The federal minister also instructed CAA to complete all development projects before September 2023 for the airport. He also asked the authority to present a plan of action within three days for execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

The airport is being built by China and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

This biggest airport of Pakistan will be opened formally for international flights in September this year.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.